New lifesaving tool on its way to fire brigades


CHUFFED: Leading firefighter Robert Skase (pictured, right) and firefighter Wayne Heath (left) of Wangaratta Fire Brigade have enjoyed familiarising themselves with the new equipment. PHOTO: Kylie Wilson

NORTH East fire brigades will soon be better equipped to conduct emergency rescues thanks to a new piece of life-saving equipment stationed at Wangaratta CFA.

The high-tech ‘pod’ carries equipment designed to help emergency responders conduct rescues that involve steep angles, high angles, confined spaces or trenches.

Leading firefighter Robert Skase of Wangaratta Fire Brigade said he was delighted by the arrival of the new equipment at the Wangaratta Fire Brigade.

“This piece of equipment will service the whole eastern half of the state,” he said.

“The pod was given to Wangaratta CFA because our location in the North East gives us a greater ability to access the high country areas in a timely manner.”

The new ‘pod’ will be used by the upper northeast rescue team, which includes members from Wodonga, Mt Beauty, Bright and Myrtleford.

