High alert with hot summer

THE Boweya Wangandary Road fire at the weekend is the first large scale fire in the area for the season and CFA District 23’s top officer is warning conditions are similar to the catastrophic fire season of 2006/07.

It was the middle of the millennium drought and lightning strikes, high fire fuel volumes, heat and low moisture were all apparent when fire ravaged the North East including the King Valley, Tolmie and Mansfield areas.

District 23 operations manager Stewart Kreltszheim referred to the 91 fires that started all in one week across Victoria recently – many from lightning strikes – as near identical conditions he remembers at the start of summer in 2006.

Coupled with hotter than normal weather, thick bushland and cured grass across the district, Mr Kreltszheim says they are not ruling out extreme conditions this season.

“Despite the high rainfalls forecast for the start of summer, there are underlying conditions that we and landholders should be wary about,” he said.

Up to 60mm of rainfall has been forecast by the Bureau of Meteorology over the next two days and Mr Kreltszheim said this will only encourage more grass growth and potential fire fuel.

