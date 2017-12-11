Boomer buries Pies



A BRENTON Surrey half-century was backed up by Beechworth’s bowlers on Saturday as the Wanderers defeated Wangaratta Magpies by 67 runs.

The Magpies were sent into field at the Norm Minns Oval on Saturday without club captain Zac Guilfoyle, but showed the fighting spirit of a young team by taking the early wicket of Stewart Pearce, bowled out by Nick Hallam.

But with Kayde and Brenton Surrey at the crease, the Magpies needed to find another breakthrough before the brothers took the game away from them.

Their stand lasted just 34 runs, but Kayde’s quick 23 set the platform for Brenton to launch.

A 27-run partnership between Brenton and Cam Fendyk (two runs) showed the poise and prowess of ‘Boomer’.

After Fendyk, Brenton formed a 63-run partnership with Alessandro Belci (27 runs) and with that the Wanderers passed the 130-run mark.

