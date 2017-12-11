Blades’ belter



JORDAN Blades and Rovers United Bruck could do no wrong against Benalla Bushrangers on Saturday.

The Hawks ran rampant with the ball, bowling Benalla out for just 89 runs from 33 overs.

In a truly dominating day for the home side they forced Benalla’s batsmen to make four ducks, while just four Bushrangers players made double figure run tallies.

Wade King made 23, Bushrangers captain Sam Gladstone cruised to 20 and Vaughan Kirk worked the ball around for 19 runs but it was a case of too much left to too few as Jordan Blades took the ball.

Blades removed four batsmen in a devastating eight overs.

He went for just two runs an over, with three maidens and he took four wickets to lead his side to a strong position.

