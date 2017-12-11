Anthony feels the force ahead of ‘The Last Jedi’ premier


STAR Wars continues to captivate the imagination of young and old fans alike as force fever hits countless households across the globe.

Wangaratta’s Anthony Topsahalidis was infected with a love for the films at about 11 years of age when he watched The Phantom Menace at the cinema in Wangaratta with his father.

The franchise’s latest instalment, The Last Jedi, will be released at midnight this Thursday.

Although the 28 year old won’t be able to see the film until after Christmas, he is nonetheless eager to watch the fictional universe continue to grow.

“I have always been interested in science fiction, the future and technology so I suppose that’s what got me into Star Wars,” Anthony said.

“The Phantom Menace was the first film I saw but it wasn’t until a little bit later I found out A New Hope was actually the first film to be released.”

