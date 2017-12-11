A taste for adventure



MOTORCYCLING enthusiast Andrea Box has her sights set on the 2020 International GS Trophy, having narrowly missed the cut for next year’s BMW Motorrad event in Mongolia.

The GS Trophy is an event that sees BMW R1200GS riders compete in teams of three in a range of different scenarios – from setting up campsites to tackling rugged terrain, navigating unknown areas at night to fixing punctured tyres.

Box, who grew up on a farm in Carboor before moving to Melbourne for university, said the sport of adventure motorcycling was a combination of some of her greatest passions.

“Like every country kid I grew up riding on the farm,” Box said.

“I got into dirt bikes and I loved camping, so that just went hand-in-hand with adventure riding – it is all about travelling on a bike.

“The GS Trophy is put on by BMW every two years – they bring together teams from all over the world to compete against one another.

