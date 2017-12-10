Warby Range fire burns 650 hectares

Fire crews work through the night on containment line



Categories:

Tags:

A FIRE in the Warby Ovens National Park, ignited on nearby private property on Friday, is still yet to be controlled by firefighters.

The Boweya Wangandary Road fire burning within the national park as of Sunday morning had grown to 650 hectares following significant back-burning works overnight.

Firefighters took advantage of stable conditions to burn within containment lines to reduce the fires’ spread into other areas of the park and adjoining private property.

About 70 Forest Fire Management Victoria and CFA firefighters are working on the fireground today blacking-out and consolidating containment lines.

The fire is not being treated as suspicious and is being managed from the Incident Control Centre in Wangaratta.

It is not currently posing a threat to the community and is expected to be contained today.

Incident Controller, Neale Cleeland, said an aerial line-scan of the fire ground last night had detected a large number of hot-spots within the fire area which would be a focus of efforts today.

“Now that the back burning works have been completed, the focus turns to blacking-out hot spots and consolidating containment lines ahead of forecast warmer weather this week,” he said.

“Water-bombing aircraft and heavy machinery have been used effectively during the past two days, supporting on-ground crews to contain the spread of the fire.”

Internal tracks and roads within the Park remain closed to the general public.

To stay informed visit www.emergency.vic.gov.au

Tune into ABC Local Radio, commercial and designated community radio stations, or Sky News TV or call the VicEmergency Hotline to talk to someone on freecall 1800 226 226.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

