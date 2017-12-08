Young Warriors dominate



CAZ Hart’s under 16 girls’ side won their fourth straight tournament, but it was the play of the under 12 age group that was the talk of the weekend.

The under 12 division two boys strolled to a massive 53-27 win over Echuca, while the under 12 division three girls pulled off an excellent defensive game to win 23-6 over Mansfield Eagles.

Max Bihun led the way for the under 12 boys with 16 points, with teammates Jett Paul (12 points), Cooper Newton (10 points) and Charlie Lugg (nine points) and pushed the pace in the final minute of play to score the last six baskets in a row.

Under 12 boys coach Scott Butler said his team played like they wanted to prove something.

“We dropped down a division and the boys wanted to show that they belonged in the higher grade,” Butler said.

“They are still learning the ins and outs of defence but they put it all together over the weekend to enjoy a pretty dominant tournament.

