NEW $6.3M BUILD

A TWO level building that will accommodate a resource centre and VCE study space is on the cards for Cathedral College next year.

The $6.3 million project will go to tender in January, with construction to be carried out during the year, and the centre to be ready for student use in 2019.

College principal Adrian Farrer said the facility would be a consolidation of resources for the entire school, and provide a dedicated space for VCE students.

Part of the school’s 10 year master plan, the building will be located between the senior school and the sporting fields, overlooking the large oval at the rear of the campus.

“This is our biggest build to date, and within our master plan, it’s a big plank,” Mr Farrer said.

The resource centre will offer library facilities and a technology hub, and the VCE centre will be a ‘one stop shop’ for senior students, perfectly timed as Cathedral will outgrow its current senior school by the end of next year.

