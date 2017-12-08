Jess’s legacy: always helping other people



Categories:

Tags:

WANGARATTA nurse Jessica McLennan couldn’t bear to leave the bedside of the first person who died in her care at the hospital.

“She told me she didn’t want him to be alone, so she waited with him until his family arrived,” Ms McLennan’s mother, Vicki Denniss, told the Wangaratta Chronicle.

“That’s just the kind of person she was.”

Ms McLennan’s life was cut tragically short at just 23 years of age last year when she sustained fatal injuries in a multiple car collision at Lilliput on June 1.

Her devastated parents hope their daughter’s legacy lives on in a Charles Sturt University memorial fund, which aims to raise enough money for a nursing scholarship in her name.

Ms McLennan’s father, Wayne McLennan, conceded that while the fund “won’t bring her back”, the scholarship could help an aspiring nurse follow in his daughter’s footsteps.

“I want it to help someone who is struggling financially, someone who otherwise wouldn’t be able to pursue nursing without it,” Mr McLennan told the Wangaratta Chronicle.

“It’s not just for Jess – it’s for the community.”

To donate, visit csu.edu.au/give and select the Jess McLennan Memorial Fund.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

