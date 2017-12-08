Eagle eyes needed to pick winners



THREE races in a row had Ledger Racing and Renee Hoysted’s stables on the edge of their seats as race five, six and seven went down to a photo finish.

Tuesday’s race meet saw the track upgraded from a heavy nine on Sunday morning to a soft six by Monday and was raced as a soft six on race day.

Rustic Debutante pushed hard over the final 400 metres but couldn’t find the extra pace in the last 25 metres to pull out the win in race five.

Kevin Hanley’s I Dunno won by half a head over the 1100 metre journey.

“Ben Thompson, the jockey, said that the weight we were carrying (61kg) proved too much over the last 25 metres compared to the winner’s weight (57.5kg),” Chris Ledger said.

“The weight took its toll, but we had a great barrier and she kicked well between the 800 and 400 metre marks.

