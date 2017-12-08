Demons’ coup



MILAWA is firming as a genuine premiership threat after signing Wangaratta Magpies’ James McClounan and Shepparton United’s Ben Pedretti.

McClounan played 14 senior games for the Magpies in 2017 and booted 24 goals, including a purple patch of form to end the year with 14 goals across the final four matches.

His last game for the Magpies was the narrow seven-point loss to Albury in the second semi final, in which he kicked a classy goal from the deep right pocket.

A silky half forward and wingman at Ovens and Murray level, McClounan will add finesse to Milawa’s gut busting starting midfield group of Josh Owen and Glenn Wyatt, adding to the excellence in the ruck department with Brent Newton.

“James enjoyed a breakout year this season and I expect him to have a positive impact from the outset,” Milawa co-coach Josh Owen said.

“He will play through the midfield and swap forward and will make us very potent in attack.”

