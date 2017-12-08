Concerns ‘parked’, for now



BUSINESS Wangaratta will ‘park’ members’ traffic movement concerns, as it awaits a planned 2018 council strategy dealing with issues like car parking.

As parking was the key topic on which businesses sought advocacy from Business Wangaratta during a recent series of open forums, chair Dave Fuller said the group was taking the concerns on board.

But with council set to discuss parking and traffic movement as early as February next year, Mr Fuller said it was considered wise to put the group’s own discussions on hold until that time, as members expressed interest in having a say on future car parking plans.

Other issues raised by Business Wangaratta members during the open forums were the potential for parking meters to be removed, and the price of permits.

“Hopefully council’s strategy will allay some of the fears the traders have,” Mr Fuller said.

The group will also seek to have input on the Rural City of Wangaratta’s soon to be undertaken economic development strategy.

Business Wangaratta held its annual general meeting last Wednesday, with Mr Fuller returning to the role of chair, Michael Holmes as treasurer, and Robert Floyd and John Houghton as vice chairs.

