Big opportunities for Warriors

WANGARATTA Lady Warriors have a chance to sew up a top-two spot heading into the Christmas break this weekend.

The Lady Warriors will be buoyed by the return of key scorer and leader Catherine Guest while Nikita Brown will also be available for the side.

The final round of the 2017 component of the CBL North East conference season begins tomorrow night with third-placed Myrtleford hosting the second-placed Lady Warriors.

This is the Saints’ first season in the conference achieving a 3-2 win-loss record in a successful opening to the new competition.

Tomorrow night’s game will be the first meeting between the Saints and Warriors in what will be a thrilling encounter.

“Myrtleford are a good side, they’re a fast side and have a number of experienced girls who lead them well,” Lady Warriors coach Craig Northey said.

