Big hearted tradies step forward to help

LOCAL tradies have responded overwhelmingly to the call in last Friday’s Wangaratta Chronicle to help build a new home donated by Cavalier Homes Albury Wodonga for the Holt family.

Cavalier Homes had responded to the story of David and Helen Holt and their four grandchildren, who were tragically left orphaned on Anzac Day, who currently live in a two bedroom home.

The Albury Wodonga firm said they would supply a new home and all the building products so all that was needed were some caring tradies prepared to donate their time to put the home together.

The 4 Kids and Carers Future Foundation (4KCFF), which was established to raise funds and assist in the financial well-being of the children and their carers, secured a block of land on the outskirts of Wangaratta as the building site.

Jason Reid, 4KCFF chairman, described the response from tradies as “amazing”.

“Bright and District Electrical, who have already worked on the site, have said they would do all the electrical work required, Ray Griffin will do the brickwork, Graham Harper the plastering, Hinton Earthworks will do all the earthmoving and Don Cook from Cooks Earthmoving will supply the road base and packing sand,” Mr Reid said.

