Worth the punt

JAMES Smith has earned top honours after his freshman season of college football with the University of Cincinnati Bearcats, named as punter for the All-American Conference First Team.

The former Wangaratta Rovers defender moved to the United States in July with a full scholarship at the University of Cincinnati to study a degree with a major in communications.

As the team’s punter, Smith punted at least twice in each of the 14 games he played and achieved some admirable statistics in his debut season.

Taking 64 punts in total, Smith averaged 42 yards, about 38 metres per punt, for a total of 2688 yards for the season.

His best game of the season came against East Carolina in the penultimate round of the season where he punted for 316 yards from six efforts, including a 65 yard, 59.4 metre, punt.

The Bearcats won their last game of the season, a one-point thriller over Connecticut.

