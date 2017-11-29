Mayor Clarke has big capital works goal



VETERAN councillor Ken Clarke has been re-elected as mayor, flagging a major goal by council to have 90 per cent of a $31 million capital works program completed in 2017/18.

Preceding a 5-2 vote in his favour on Tuesday night, Mayor Clarke also highlighted how councillors have won back public perception of council following what he believes was at an all-time low in October 2016.

He spoke of his personal opposition to the proposed $8.9 million solar heated 50-metre pool at the Barr Reserve but he gave his commitment to supporting council’s latest push to secure funding for the facility.

Cr Mark Currie was voted in as Deputy Mayor for the coming 12 months with no opposition.

Only two were nominated for the top position with Cr Clarke getting the lion’s share of votes and Cr Dave Fuller only gaining support from Cr Harry Bussell.

In reflecting on the last year as mayor, Cr Clarke spoke of a how councillors have worked hard on gaining public support in raising their perception of Wangaratta council.

“In my opinion the council’s standing in the community was at the lowest I’ve ever known it to be at the time of our election to office,” Cr Clark said.

“I cannot thank my fellow deputy mayor and councillors enough as we sought to rebuild the trust of the community.

“We’ve worked as a team and I’m sure the community have appreciated our endeavours to give our attention to their wants.

“I know in my heart that it was an effort by councillors to feel welcome in city hall when we were first elected as we tried to win over the officers and staff.”

He spoke of the untimely death of Cr Ruth Amery as a shock to all councillors, as “she added a great deal of colour to the four walls in the Ovens Room”.

“Ruth’s passion for the arts was always on show and her contribution has certainly been missed these last couple of months, but we must move on and the election of Ashlee Fitzpatrick now sees Wangaratta with the youngest councillor in Victoria,” he said.

“We have achieved some things in the last 12 months, not as much as we all hoped but we’re slowly but surely making the rural city a better place to live, work and play.”

He highlighted other capital works achievements such as the street drainage works in Docker Street near the hospital and the parking works at the Barr Reserve.

“I’m 100 per cent for the city and I’ll do everything in my power to make sure we’re a better place to live and work,” Mayor Clarke said after his successful election.

