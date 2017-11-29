Hoodoo broken



THE monkey is finally off the back for Wangaratta Warriors’ men’s side after capturing their first win of the season at home against Echuca on Sunday.

Sunday’s win was as gritty as they come, but after the Warriors’ performance in Shepparton on Saturday night, the home side knew they could do it.

Shepparton went in undefeated, playing at home and had just one game for the weekend, so they could afford to run and gun for the entire match, but the Warriors didn’t let them.

In fact, at three quarter time, the visiting side led their undefeated Gator opponents by five points, 48-43.

The Gators weren’t about to roll over, and exploded in the fourth quarter with a 28-19 quarter overcoming the Warriors’ five-point lead and keeping Shepparton’s perfect record intact.

Michael Jenkins scored 17 points, Tommy Young poured in 12 and Lachlan Kego hit out for 10 as the Warriors hit eight three-pointers as a team.

