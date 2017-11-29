From strength to strength



Categories:

Tags:

WANG Hardcourt ventured to Corowa on Saturday with one of the strongest teams assembled in the NERTA competition and, as expected, came home convincing 8-4 winners.

Corowa Blue weren’t disgraced, however, and can hold their heads and racquets high as they made the Hardcourt outfit work for their points.

After the doubles matches Hardcourt were up 13 games and 5-3 sets, and as usual the mixed combinations of the Wangaratta side made certain of the result, taking out three of the last four sets.

Peter Filliponi and Claire Davidson won the first of the mixed sets for Corowa to install some hope for the home team, but when fill-ins Brett Goodwin and Jo Maples demolished their opponents the match was effectively over.

Goodwin, Maples and Mario Pane won three sets each for Hardcourt and Tam Lavis was oh so close to winning three sets for Corowa, losing her third in a tie breaker.

Peter ‘Dobbs’ Filliponi, Darrell Spencer and Karen Mills were the next best for Corowa.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

