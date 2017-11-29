Big win for Wang as A3 side belts ladder leader



Categories:

Tags:

Wangaratta’s A3 were at home to top side Bright on Saturday.

With the ladder leaders missing some of their regulars, Wangaratta took full advantage, posting a convincing 39-shot overall victory, and in the process moved themselves to equal fourth on the ladder and sent the visitors tumbling down to third position.

Once again it was unbeaten skip Terry Corrigan’s rink, with Lorna Martinelli (third), Mick Montgomery (second) and Michael Wales (lead) that led the way for the home side with a huge 32-shot victory (43-11).

Peter Selwood, with Angelo Ippoliti, Frank McFarlane and Stan Siejka, had a comfortable win (25-20), while Isobel Smith’s rink survived a late scare to scrape home by two shots (23-21).

Gary Fenlon’s rink had an engaging battle with Bright’s Patrick O’Shea and couldn’t be separated at the end, playing out a 24-all draw.

Final scores: Wangaratta (17 points) 115 shots defeated Bright (two points) 76 shots.

Wangaratta A3 will be away to winless Myrtleford this weekend.

