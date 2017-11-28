Duo on course with careers



THERE is no such thing as being too prepared.

Preparation was the key to success for former GOTAFE automotive pre-apprenticeship students, Tash Gamley, 16, and Michael Mafrici, 18, who have been employed as apprentices at Premier Panels just weeks after completing their course.

They are about six weeks into their new jobs and will return to GOTAFE for seven weeks next year to further enrich their knowledge.

The pre-apprenticeship course aims to give students vital foundation skills and confidence from having hands-on experience to ensure they are prepared for their new role.

Tash moved to Wangaratta this year and completed a six month aged care course before enrolling in the automotive pre-apprenticeship.

“I made the change from aged care because this was something different and I like it,” she said.

“This has always been something I’ve been interested in so I gave it a go.”

