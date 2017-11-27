Wangaratta swimmers open summer season in top form



WANGARATTA Swimming Club has kicked off the summer season with a successful weekend at the Victorian Sprint Championships.

These championships are the first major meet of the summer season and are 50m events.

Milli Allen competed in her first Victorian championship and swam personal best times in all of her events.

Also improving times was Henry Lee with three lifetime best swims.

He improved his ranking in his backstroke by 36 placings from last year.

Gabe Watson was another to take a massive leap forward with a 28-place improvement in the past year for his breaststroke, along with three personal best times.

