Wang Cup to be two day bonanza in 2018

THE Wangaratta Cup will take festivities to the next level in 2018, extending the event into a two-day food and wine carnival supported by brand new facilities.

The Wangaratta Turf Club will receive almost $720,000 from the Victorian Racing Industry Fund to support the carnival and to upgrade its sand training track as part of a $1.4 million joint funding package supported by the State Government.

The 2018 Wangaratta Racing, Food and Wine Carnival will feature 11 local award-winning wineries, local food vendors and producers, and former Bachelorette, Georgia Love, who will appear as an ambassador for the full weekend.

Horse racing events will take place on both days, with Saturday March 3 a designated Hygain Ladies Day and Sunday, March 4 the Winsec Savings and Loans Wangaratta Cup.

Other family entertainment will include a petting zoo, water slide, jumping castle, pony rides, a carousel, a roving musician and sports activities.

Minister for Racing, Martin Pakula, announced the funding at the Wangaratta Turf Club on Friday, hailing the carnival and new sand training track as an opportunity to boost Wangaratta’s reputation as a top racing destination in regional Victoria.

“We’ve been supporting the Wangaratta Turf Club since 2014 with projects and infrastructure,” he said.

“It’s really about leveraging the Wangaratta Racing, Food and Wine Carnival and the Wangaratta Cup to make it a better tourist attraction for the region more generally.”

