Hawks post 379

IT was a peculiar statistic for a top-three side; not one of Rovers United Bruck’s batsmen had made a half century in the opening five rounds of the WDCA season.

That all changed on Saturday when three Hawks batsmen helped post a mammoth total of 379 against City Colts.

Hawks skipper and opening batsman Jordan Blades got the ball rolling with a well crafted 59-run innings, helping put on 79 for the first wicket with Luke Whitten (20 runs).

“Everything went to plan early,” Blades said.

“I put the heat on the top-six and they responded, they got themselves in and then they kicked on; 379 is the highest score I have been a part of for a while, it’s panned out pretty well.”

Jon Hyde was met at the crease by Vance Curran and together they formed a destructive duo putting together a 124-run partnership for the Hawks’ third wicket.

