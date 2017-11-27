Guilfoyle leads Magpies’ day



WANGARATTA Magpies captain Zac Guilfoyle tore through the Ovens Valley United line up on Saturday with the Tigers stumbling all out for 64.

Rain affected play with a delay for over an hour, but this did little to dissuade the Magpies’ focus.

Guilfoyle took 5/27 off his 15 overs in a similar stat line for the Magpies skipper against Ovens Valley United.

It was his sixth A grade five-wicket haul, three of which have come against Ovens Valley/Myrtleford with his career best figures of 6/38 also coming against the Tigers.

Jarryd Wallace opened the wicket-taking proceedings by removing Tom Chettleburgh for four runs, before Guilfoyle removed Ovens Valley captain Corey Southern caught at mid off also four runs.

Scott McNamara fell to Guilfoyle, while Wallace had Lochie Hourigan caught behind and the Magpies were well and truly in control.

