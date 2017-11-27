Good crowd despite threatening weather



EVEN with threatening rain looming to drench her classy convertible, there was no wiping the beaming smile from the face of Denise Hetrelezis.

“I’m just so honoured to win this,” she enthused, proudly displaying the Mike Gardiner Memorial Trophy awarded to her 1963 Ford XM Sprint Convertible as the ‘grand champion’ at yesterday’s Show and Shine competition.

“I bought the car from a female owner in Elwood in September as I just wanted something that was different,” said Denise, who travelled from Rochester with fellow Shepparton Region Auto Club members to attend the 19th annual Swap Meet and Collectables Market at the Wangaratta Showgrounds.

Her eye-catching ride is one of only 4000 ever made, and believed to be one of only a handful in Australia.

“I just love it…it travels really well and it’s nice to have the top down.”

But not yesterday afternoon.

Rain which had threatened throughout the morning eventually hit the showgrounds around 1.30pm, bringing the event to a somewhat premature end for many.

Despite the weather, Wangaratta Lions Club said their major annual event had still been very successful.

