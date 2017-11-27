Cathedral top two in state



Categories:

Tags:

CATHEDRAL College Wangaratta (CCW) is celebrating the success of its year seven girls’ hockey squad after the team last week finished runners up in the state championships.

Last Monday 12 CCW girls travelled to Footscray Hockey Centre for the state hockey finals; the first time this team has progressed to the state level.

Leaving at 6am and battling through bad traffic, the girls needed to ‘kit up’ on the bus and without a warm up ran straight from the bus to their first game.

The Cathedral girls beat Kurnai by two goals.

“We were fortunate to lead the day with a competitive match against Kurnai, the Gippsland and East Melbourne winners,” CCW teacher Julie Findlay said.

“Despite jumping straight off the bus onto the pitch the girls played as an organised team, remaining strong in both attack and defence, winning with a 2-0 score – Eliza Campbell scoring both.”

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

