Scholarships honour the memory of Zoe

THE life of Zoe Buttigieg is being honoured through new scholarships which encourage fellow Yarrunga Primary School students to strive for success.

The Zoe Buttigieg Wangaratta Chronicle Scholarships will be awarded for the first time next month, providing a male and female grade five student with $500 towards their future educational expenses.

Wangaratta Chronicle editor Jeff Zeuschner said a 10 year commitment by the company sought to support Zoe’s legacy, while also assisting 20 young children and their families over the next decade.

“Zoe’s death two years ago had a profound impact on our community, especially her friends, colleagues and the tight-knit school community,” he said.

“These scholarships are a positive way to remember Zoe, offering others an opportunity that she unfortunately will never have.”

Janelle Saunders said her daughter Zoe was a passionate child who loved school.

