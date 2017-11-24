Rivals set for epic battle



PERENNIAL Wangaratta and District Cricket Association juggernauts Rovers United Bruck and City Colts clash tomorrow.

Only 1.5 points separate the sides on the ladder and both teams have lost just one game for the season.

City Colts battled manfully against Yarrawonga Mulwala but ultimately fell short for their first loss of the season, while Rovers United Bruck tore through Beechworth to hand the reigning premiers their first loss.

Both teams have a budding group of youngsters who have played and are training for representative selection, while the older heads in the side nurture, mould and guide the side with their experience.

The match at W J Findlay Oval will make for a great display of all these things as well as some truly individual brilliance.

Kent Braden and Nick Norris posted half centuries for the Colts last week while gigantic English import and Hawks spinner Joe Thomas has bowled superbly in his three matches for the club with 24 maidens and 10 wickets in his 51 overs.

