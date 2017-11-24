Ratepayers will pay more



Categories:

Tags:

WANGARATTA ratepayers could pay upwards of $200,000 more for the local RSPCA shelter if a neighbouring council does not choose to share the costs.

RSPCA Victoria has shifted the cost to councils across the state with the burden potentially costing Wangaratta an extra $200,000 in the first year, $264,000 in the second and $326,000 in the third.

However, if Benalla council chooses to split the costs with Wangaratta, financial impost will be substantially reduced by more than $258,000 over three years.

Rural City of Wangaratta councillors moved to continue contracting RSPCA Victoria for the provision of domestic animal pound services at their ordinary meeting on Tuesday.

The three year contract commenced on Wednesday and will end on November 21 in 2020, continuing the service they have offered for more than 25 years.

The gross cost of running the pound in the final year of RSPCA’s previous contract was $82,161.

This could rise to $283,321 in the first year of the new contract, $346,806 in the next year and $358,635 in the last year if Benalla does not decide to share the pound.

If Benalla does choose to share the facility, it would reduce the cost to Wangaratta to $210,023 in the first year, $255,721 in the second and $254,818 in the third.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

