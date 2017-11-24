

WANGARATTA Lady Warriors will hope to find their groove early in Saturday night’s game against Shepparton after another two-week layoff.

An intra club scrimmage at training on Tuesday and some fine tuning at last night’s practice should allow the Lady Warriors to hit the ground running against Shepparton Gators (3-2).

Chloe Storer returns for the Warriors and will add plenty of value at both ends of the floor but they will be without Catherine Guest and Rachel Jeffery (unavailable).

The Warriors are coming off their first loss of the season with a 10-point losing result against Wodonga Wolves, but Lady Warriors coach Craig Northey said there are plenty of positives to take into tomorrow night’s clash.

“We were close, we were competitive with the top side and we didn’t play to the best of our ability,” Northey said.

“We want to hit the court full of run on Saturday night; I reckon we will match up well against Shepparton.

