Grand finalists determined



Categories:

Tags:

WANGARATTA Basketball Association’s domestic competition deciders are now set with teams winning through to Sunday’s grand final.

In the A men competition on Monday night, Gotsims Gold dispatched New York Bricks 55-41 with the young Gotsims hitting eight three-point field goals.

Frazer Judd hit five of his team’s eight three pointers and finished with an equal game high 19 points to help Gotsims book a place in the grand final.

For the Bricks, Michael Jenkins scored 19 points using his height and strength under the basket to create havoc for the young Gotsims side.

Thirteen points to Cam Bush and 12 points to Trae McDonald paced the Wizards to a comfortable 14-point win over Lakers Gold.

Lakers Gold were led by Zac Trimble’s seven points, with big man Todd Dalton getting among the action, but unable to get the Lakers over the line, with six points.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

