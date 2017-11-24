GOLF ESTATE OK

Waldara club gets nod to sell land for new housing estate



Categories:

Tags:

BUYERS of land parcels at Waldara Golf Estate have struck while the iron’s hot only a day after council gave the green light for the new Yarrawonga Road development to go ahead.

In what has been four years in the making, Wangaratta Golf Club’s application to have 7.98 hectares of land approved for residential rezoning was signed off by Rural City of Wangaratta councillors on Tuesday night and will now go to Victorian Planning Minister Richard Wynne for the final nod.

Exclusive selling agent for the land is Insite Real Estate and principal Angelo Pomponio said earthworks will begin in early 2018 and lot sizes will be “generous envelopes” of land.

Stage one is already on sale and Mr Pomponio confirmed the blocks are priced from $165,000 to $280,000 with lot sizes ranging from 500m2 to 1280m2.

The second stage encompassing a further 31 lots will go on sale at a later date.

On Wednesday Insite was inundated with calls regarding the land in what Mr Pomponio said will be Wangaratta’s “premium lifestyle estate”.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

