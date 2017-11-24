Free parking to promote Christmas cheer in city



EVEN parking meters will get into the festive spirit as festive hoods are placed over them to prevent any visitors or locals putting money in by mistake during the free parking period.

Rural City of Wangaratta councillors on Tuesday committed to offering free parking in the central business district (CBD) and the Co-Store multi-storey car park from Thursday, December 14 until Tuesday, January 2.

Council director of development services, Barry Green, said free parking had been provided during the Christmas and New Year period by council for the last four years.

“This will encourage a bit of activity around the CBD with the Christmas festivities occurring,” he said.

“Previously it has been provided over that period, particularly when council as an organisation has closed down and we have limited staff resources.”

The free parking aims to support the Shop Local and Business Wangaratta campaigns and arranged activities taking place in the CBD.

Time limits will still apply to parking spaces and will be enforceable during the free parking period.

