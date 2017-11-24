Big fish landed



HAVING enjoyed a stunning rise from the basement to the penthouse over the past two years, Benalla All Blacks won’t be resting on their laurels heading into the 2018 Ovens and King Football League season.

The Panthers have their sights set on the premiership cup, and have just landed a couple of big fish to help them achieve that ambition.

After a year at Friendlies Reserve in 2016, Jayden Guppy returns from Benalla Saints and is set to have a huge impact in his second stint with the Panthers.

Guppy, 23, has a wealth of experience under his belt, with 86 senior Goulburn Valley league matches to his name, including the 2015 premiership.

He also played 46 games in the thirds and nine in the reserves for a total of 141 matches in seven seasons with the Saints.

All Blacks coach Harry Moran said Guppy would be a revelation off the halfback flank in 2018.

