$1.3m for top tier track

A SAND fibre track costing $1.3 million will be installed at the Wangaratta Racecourse, bringing it up to a first class horse training standard.

Minister for Racing Martin Pakula will attend the Wangaratta Turf Club this morning to announce $650,000 from the State Government towards the project.

On top of the $6.2m stage two works currently in the making, the track upgrade will elevate the local venue to the calibre of what can be found at top tier regional centres like Werribee, Warrnambool and Seymour.

Track works will go out to tender and commence in mid-December for scheduled completion by the end of February.

About 120 horses are worked on site at the Wangaratta track every morning and within the next three years it’s expected this number will grow to 170.

The first new 18-stable block will be completed by Christmas with a new trainer to move in by January.

Club chief executive officer Paul Hoysted said the training track upgrade will be welcomed by horse trainers as the fibres in the sand help keep the profile even, meaning fewer injuries to horses due to track condition.

