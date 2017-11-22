School’s dream will be realised



A LONG-held dream will become reality next year with the completion of building works at Wangaratta’s St Bernard’s Primary School.

Work has been under way this year on new facilities for grade three and four students, at the Williams Road-Phillipson Street corner of the school, and on a new base for foundation (prep) students elsewhere on the campus.

The works were advanced by about five years thanks to an $800,000 Federal Government grant announced late last year, which helped facilitate the $2.2 million development.

Principal Tricia Boak said it was hoped both buildings would be completed by Easter, at the end of next year’s first term.

“There is great excitement among the staff, as we are getting to the stage of doing things like choosing furniture,” Mrs Boak said.

The new middle school space will enable all grade three and four students to be housed in the same area, with the introduction of a technology centre featuring a filming and audio room to benefit middle and senior students, and separate learning pods for focused work.

