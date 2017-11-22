No Christmas wish for thief



A BENALLA man charged with theft for allegedly stealing petrol and number plates in the North East was refused bail on Monday.

Luke Pereira, 26, appeared in custody at Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court, where he applied for bail so he could explain to his four year old son why he may not be present at Christmas.

Police prosecutor Leading Senior Constable Penny Lawler said on November 16 at 10.14pm, Pereira filled up a vehicle with $44 worth of petrol at Glenrowan BP and left without paying.

She said Pereira “has never held a Victorian driver’s licence” and that the incident was captured on CCTV footage.

The court also heard that on November 18 Pereira stole number plates from a Mazda CX5, parked on the corner of Ovens and Cusack streets in Wangaratta.

Ld Sen Const Lawler said at around 9am on the same day, Pereira was seen driving an unregistered vehicle in Euroa.

He allegedly filled the unregistered vehicle up with $59.98 worth of petrol at the Coles Express petrol station in Euroa and left without paying.

The incident was captured on CCTV footage.

Ld Sen Const Lawler said police located Pereira on the Benalla-Whitfield Road, south of Greta, driving the same unregistered vehicle spotted earlier that morning.

Stolen number plates were found under the driver’s seat and the drug, ice, was discovered in Pereira’s pocket.

The court heard Pereira had extensive prior convictions and was on bail at the time of offending for other indictable matters related to theft of a motor vehicle, fuel and number plates.

Ld Sen Const Lawler said Pereira had in fact already served four months in prison this year for stealing a car.

Representing himself, Pereira admitted “he stuffed up”, but requested bail so he could see his family before Christmas.

“I’ve got a four year old son,” he told the court.

“I need to explain to him why I may not be there for Christmas.”

Magistrate John Murphy refused Pereira’s bail on the basis that he posed too great a risk to the community.

“It is clearly likely that you would reoffend,” Magistrate Murphy said.

“If you were on bail, there’s no doubt someone else’s car would be soon missing from their driveway.”

Pereira was remanded in custody to reappear at Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court on December 5.

