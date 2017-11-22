Local man turned adventure traveller



Categories:

Tags:

BORN and raised in Wangaratta, Max Bidstrup made a decision last year that would dramatically alter the course of his life.

The former Wangaratta Magpies footballer quit his job as a paramedic, packed his bags and moved to Ontario, Canada, with his dog, Occy, and a dream of living an “alternative lifestyle”.

Mr Bidstrup and his Canadian girlfriend, Lee MacMillan, bought a 2006 Dodge Sprinter cargo van, gutted it and converted it into a “home on wheels”.

“We installed a roof fan, added solar panels and house batteries, built a convertible couch and insulated the van to be able to survive the Canadian winters,” he told the Wangaratta Chronicle.

“This conversion was all completed by us with no trade experience; we watched YouTube videos and read DIY blogs for countless hours to be able to figure it all out.

“We finished the build out in September and set off immediately, travelling the Americas indefinitely, destination unknown.”

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

