Hart’s girls three-peat

CAZ Hart’s under 16 division two girls completed a three-peat of tournament wins on Sunday, while Emma Henry’s under 18 division one boys fought their way to a grand final win.

Wangaratta’s junior basketball tournament was deemed a success with five grand finalists.

The under 18 division one girls lost to Echuca by four points 35-39, the under 14 division two boys went down against Benalla 18-33 and the under 12 division three girls lost 8-30 against Yarrawonga Mulwala, all unable to get over the line in their division grand finals.

Caz Hart’s under 16 side continues to grow in confidence and basketball knowledge with another impressive showing at the Wangaratta tournament defeating Shepparton Gators.

Ella Masters led the team with seven points, while Zara Berry chipped in six points, including a basket with 56 seconds to go to push her side to the game-winning lead, 26-23.

“The team’s personal defence and their commitment to defence was just awesome this whole tournament,” under 16 girls coach Hart said.

