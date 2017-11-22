Hardcourt trumps Lawn



Categories:

Tags:

SECTION 1.

IT was the local derby on Saturday as Wang Hardcourt played host to Wang Lawn and, as usual, the match had its twists and turns and was close to the end, with the home team emerging triumphant 7-5.

The Lawn women again stamped their authority early, however, the men’s sets were dominated by Hardcourt.

After the initial round of matches Hardcourt had a five-game advantage and on the changeover they had increased that to 10 games, which appeared to be a match-winning lead.

After afternoon tea it was obvious that the Lawn team had eaten too much as Hardcourt controlled the mixed sets, winning three and running away with a comfortable 7-5 and 19-game victory.

Hardcourt had stars everywhere, none better than Andy and Chris Lucas, who won three sets each.

With Denise Goodwin and pocket dynamo Tomo Moriya chipping in to play the support roles, Lawn had no answers to the depth of the Hardcourt team.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

