Girls get a kick out of soccer



Categories:

Tags:

WANGARATTA City FC’s Shoot for the Stars programs drew to a close on Saturday with over 40 girls enjoying a gala day.

After successfully applying for funding from the government to increase girls’ health and participation in sport, Wangaratta City put together an eight-week soccer program.

Starting with a come and try day on September 29, followed by six weeks of skill and game play training, Saturday saw the program draw to a close with a gala day which pitted girls from around the North East region in three, 30 minute matches.

Football Federation Victoria coach Atila Kerestes was on hand to help facilitate the sessions and brought together the Myrtleford and Shepparton athletes for Saturday’s play.

Wangaratta City’s co-ordinator of the program, Kristy Mellor, was especially happy with the number of participants.

“We had 32 girls in the eight to 13-year-old age bracket across the six weeks of training participate in the program,” Mellor said.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

