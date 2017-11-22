FROM THE HEART



THE ‘village’ approach of Samuel and Connie Johnson’s Love Your Sister charity is exemplified by a local project that has raised almost $7500 to back their cancer fight.

Artist Linda D’Agostino and jeweller Gabby Simmonds have been blown away by the response to their Angie pendant, which they designed and created to honour the memory of Wangaratta woman Angie Siperki-Marotta.

Gabby said the concept for the pendant, which features Linda’s Angie-inspired black and white design in Gabby’s signature resin jewellery, was borne out of the helplessness many people felt after much-loved Angie lost her courageous battle with cancer last September.

“We had talked about doing something like this for a long time, and when Angie died, we wanted to do something to remember her,” Linda, a breast cancer survivor, said.

“Angie and I were diagnosed a couple of months apart, and she was a young mum like me, and was someone I could sit and chat with about what I was going through.”

Gabby said the pair checked with Angie’s family, who gave the project their blessing.

