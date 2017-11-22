Concerns grow



WHILE the majority of teams are getting ready to kick off their preseason training regimes, dark clouds of uncertainty hang over North Wangaratta and Bonnie Doon.

The Hawks and Bombers are yet to appoint senior coaches for 2018, with the situation growing direr by the day.

Some 15 months after winning a minor premiership, Bonnie Doon is without a president and coach and the exodus has begun, with 2016 Baker Medal winner Kaine Herbert leading a list of players who have left the club.

North Wangaratta has lost its past 40 games by an average margin of 132 points, with its last victory coming back in July, 2015.

The Hawks have been barred from using their home ground for the past 18 months but are hopeful of having full access in the second half of 2018.

However, with no recruits on the radar they face another lean campaign.

