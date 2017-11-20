It’s a yes from local civil celebrant Jane



Categories:

Tags:

LOCAL civil celebrant, Jane Derrick, has conducted wedding ceremonies between a man and a woman for years.

But Mrs Derrick hopes all that could change by Christmas if Senator Dean Smith’s same sex marriage bill swiftly moves through Parliament as promised.

“I’m absolutely delighted by the prospect of same sex marriages, but I’m even more thrilled that LGBTIQ people will no longer suffer so much bullying and discrimination,”

Mrs Derrick told the Wangaratta Chronicle.

“They’re the same as anyone else, but their sexual orientation is just different; it’s as simple as that.”

The experienced celebrant said her personal view was that marriage was a celebration of love above anything else.

“I see it as a ceremony between two people who deeply love each other and want to continue their life together,” she said.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

