Thewlis races to win at Winton

A STRONG strategy and a dedication to keeping their car together over the weekend paid off for Parry Anastakis and Matt Thewlis as they finished second place outright as well as winning in their division of the Winton 300.

The win was a culmination of factors as the duo set small goals throughout the weekend and it started with the car, a Peugeot 205, working each corner to make sure it would hold together, machining the brakes to perfection and then testing it again.

“I think people might have looked at the car and not given us much hope, but I knew we were a chance just with how hard we were working at it,” Thewlis said.

“The Peugeot is an older car and comparing us to say a Lotus or one of these bigger budget teams, some people might have written us off; but looks can be deceiving.”

