Prime land at golf course

Councillors’ decision to take in panel report on rezoning



Categories:

Tags:

MORE land in the city’s west end looks likely to open up if a section of Wangaratta Golf Course is approved for rezoning tomorrow night.

A 59-lot subdivision and housing development on 7.98 hectares of land is the end goal for the golf club but for this to take place part of the course needs to be rezoned from Special Use Zone (SUZ) to General Residential Zone (GRZ).

Councillors decided in February to move the issue to an independent panel process because five of the 12 submissions to the amendment remained unresolved.

The panel’s report to be presented at tomorrow’s Wangaratta council November meeting has concluded that the amendment is “strategically justified”.

Reasons the panel gave included that it was consistent with the Population and Housing Strategy 2013, and the Hume Regional Growth Plan, while adding to the supply of residentially zoned land in a unique setting.

One of the submitters to the panel was the Waldara Precinct Group and a main argument was that the proposal would have a negative impact on the area.

To continue reading this story, click here to access our digital edition



Share this:

Tweet



Print

Email

