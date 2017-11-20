Nugent’s China medal haul


MISSION ACCOMPLISHED: Graeme Nugent returned from the Dragon Boat Racing World Championships in China with four silver and two bronze medals. PHOTO: Emma Hillier

THE international Dragon Boat Racing World Championships in Kunming, China was a very successful series for Wangaratta’s Graeme Nugent who came home with four silver and two bronze medals.

The racing was intense and exhausting but Nugent wouldn’t have changed a thing from his time in Kunming.

Nugent arrived a week before the championships to train on site with the rest of the Australian team.

Racing on Dianchi Lake, Nugent was blown away by the level of competition when it came to racing week; Nugent’s first foray on the international scene.

“It was tight, it was fast and it was as hard as I had raced,” Nugent said.

“I saw a number of people who had to be carried out of their boats because they were so exhausted; as the week drew on it became more and more common.

