Matt leads the charge

GRETA captain Matt Gathercole took six wickets as he tore through Wangaratta Magpies’ batting line up to lead his side to victory at the Norm Minns Oval on Saturday.

The Magpies had already dropped a wicket the previous week and lost Hayden Williams before play started with illness to have just eight wickets in hand to chase down the remaining 172 runs on day two.

The Blues got off to a flying start, removing Jarryd Wallace (8), Andrew Nunn (1) and Rhys Grant (0) before the Magpies had added 10 runs to their overnight score.

Then came the gritty fight back between Cooper Matheson and Magpies skipper Zac Guilfoyle that breathed life into Wangaratta’s chase.

Matheson (35) and Guilfoyle (53) rotated the strike to face over 100 balls each and put together an 88-run partnership that steered the Magpies to 4/108 with 77 runs left to chase.

“We took some early wickets which always helps to build pressure,” Gathercole said.

