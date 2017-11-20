LAND TO TRAIN



TESTING of the site proposed for a multi-million dollar state-of-the-art emergency services training facility on Wangaratta’s Shanley Street will begin over the next two years.

It follows a milestone stage of the process being signed off on by council and lead agency the CFA that will shore up the land for training purposes over the next 30-50 years.

A memorandum of understanding for 12.14 hectares of land has been signed, giving the green light for soil testing and planning work to create a large training mecca for the CFA, Victoria Police, Ambulance Victoria and SES.

It will encompass a training environment catering for multiple emergency service needs allowing emergency service personnel to upskill under real life scenario conditions.

The CFA’s current training ground on Shanley Street, which caters for 2500 CFA personnel per annum, is 500 metres northeast of the proposed site, but it sits on a flood overlay and is not suitable for the CFA and other services into the future.

During the next two years, engagement of various emergency services will take place to ascertain what’s exactly needed for each entity’s specific needs.

